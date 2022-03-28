COVID-19 caller tune to stop soon, says report

The government is doing away with the caller tune on COVID-19. Since the coronavirus outbreak, a recorded message on precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 was being played before any call.

According to the ANI, the caller tune on COVID-19 is going to stop soon. The development comes amid the declining number of coronavirus cases in the country.

India on Monday recorded 1,270 new coronavirus infections, taking the total count of cases to 4,30,20,723, while the active cases declined to 15,859, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll climbed to 5,21,035 with 31 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases constitute 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 percent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 percent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.26 percent, according to the Health Ministry. The number of recoveries surged to 4,24,83,829, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

With inputs from PTI