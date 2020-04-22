Healthcare COVID-19 brings back focus on India's dependency on China for drug raw materials Updated : April 22, 2020 01:54 PM IST China has currently grown to enjoy 20 percent of market share of global API production. The number of API manufacturers has grown 5x in the past five years to over 7,000 manufacturers with the country manufacturing around 2,000 APIs. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365