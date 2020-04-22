  • SENSEX
COVID-19 brings back focus on India's dependency on China for drug raw materials

Updated : April 22, 2020 01:54 PM IST

China has currently grown to enjoy 20 percent of market share of global API production.
The number of API manufacturers has grown 5x in the past five years to over 7,000 manufacturers with the country manufacturing around 2,000 APIs.
