COVID-19 brings back focus on India's dependency on China for drug raw materials

Coronavirus has highlighted the dependency India has on China when it comes to key starting materials (KSM) and active pharma ingredients (API), essentially the raw materials used to manufacture the final pharmaceutical formulation.

China has currently grown to enjoy 20 percent of market share of global API production. The number of API manufacturers has grown 5x in the past five years to over 7,000 manufacturers with the country manufacturing around 2,000 APIs.

India currently imports close to 70 percent of its KSM and APIs from China. As per KPMG, import of APIs has risen by 8.3 percent CAGR from 2012 to 2019. In fact, India’s share of exports of bulk drugs has dropped from 42 percent in FY08 to 20 percent in FY18. In FY19, the country’s import of bulk drugs grew by 30 percent YoY.

Some of the drugs for which India is highly dependent on China for raw material are part of the National List of Essential Medicines or NLEM. The NLEM consists of 376 medicines and for some the drugs on the list the dependence on imports is expected to be up to 70 percent, as per KPMG.

A few of these drugs that India depends on include Losartan for cardiovascular diseases, Metformin for diabetes and basic antibiotics such as Penicillin and Cephalosporins. In fact, for some critical drugs such as antibiotics Norfloxacin and Azithromycin, India has 100 percent dependency on China. Similarly for Vitamin B12, B1 and B6, India’s dependency is up to 75-77 percent.

One of the key reasons for the high dependence on China is cost advantage. China, according to KPMG, has 20-30 percent cost advantage over India and it varies based on APIs in question. For example, KPMG points out that India only has cheaper labour costs than China. Otherwise, raw material is 25-30 percent cheaper in China, electricity is 20 percent cheaper and other costs are 30 percent cheaper in China over India. The overall set up and production costs for China are 15-20 percent lower than India. Factors that allow China to have such a cost advantage are ease of doing business, economies of scale, government support and technology investment amongst others.

India, meanwhile, has lost its cost advantage, according to experts, due to factors such as inadequate financing, infrastructure, lack of or slow clearances. For example, KPMG points out an environmental clearance for an API plant has to get nod for multiple agencies such as the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Coastal Regulation Zone, State Pollution Control Board amongst others. The total time taken, as per KPMG, from land acquisition to clearances to manufacturing could be 3 to 4 years. Even with land, the clearances for India would take up to 2 years, for China, KPMG points out, it takes 6 months.

The government is aware of the high dependence on China for these key raw materials. The government in March allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the next 5 years to promote bulk drug parks in India. The government also approved Production Linked Incentive scheme worth almost Rs 7,000 crore. While these are steps in the positive direction as per industry heads, the implementation of the initiatives is key. Also, focused measures, especially to reduce the cost differential in order to ensure sustainable production, are most important as per industry. The government must also look at measures such as encouraging R&D.

In order to encourage sustainable low cost production of APIs, KPMG recommends in the short term implementation of single window clearances, prioritising environmental clearances, soft loans with longer repayment. In the longer term they recommend private sector participation via creation of large scale clusters, common infra facilities and subsidies for upgrading technology among others.