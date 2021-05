The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court has taken serious cognisance of defective ventilators supplied to the Marathwada region under the PM CARES fund and has asked for an explanation from the Centre.

While hearing a suo motu petition being filed and taking note of the newspaper reports and letters from some of the hospitals in the Marathwada region, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court said that the situation of defective ventilators being supplied through the PM CARES fund seems to be quite serious.

150 ventilators that were supplied through Government Medical Hospital Aurangabad were all faulty. The ventilators were manufactured by the company named Jyoti CNC under the brand name of Dhaman III. 113 ventilators were found to be defective, 37 ventilators were not opened.