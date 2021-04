COVID-19: BMC's order on rapid antigen test a negative news for malls, says Infiniti Mall

Mukesh Kumar, the CEO of Infiniti Mall, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's directive on the rapid antigen tests on the public following a spurt in the COVID-19 cases.

“In the past 3-4 months after the malls reopened in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai we have reached up to 65-70 percent of the total footfalls. But over the past week or 10 days with cases going up, gradually we are seeing a reduction, maybe 5-10 percent.”

On these random rapid tests, he said, “With this new BMC testing at the mall and they have to pay for it I think it has become a little negative. We do understand the government has to take these steps of testing more people, but it looks discriminatory as why only charge people who are visiting the mall. It is definitely going to affect the footfall.”

He said, “Everybody knows malls are safe for shopping. It is very well controlled, SOPs are in place and people are being checked when they come in to the malls. We are controlling the crowd, restaurant, food court, and even the retail shops, all follow stringent rules."