BMC allows opening of beaches, gardens, grounds in Mumbai from 6 am to 10 pm

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday allowed the opening of grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts from 6 am to 10 pm, on all days. The BMC has issued fresh guidelines under 'Break the Chain' programme, using powers conferred by the Maharashtra government to decide the timings.

"Public grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm," BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said as more COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Earlier, on June 4 this year, the BMC had allowed these places to open for the public from 5 am to 9 am.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18 on August 13, Iqbal had said the target is to vaccinate all the residents of Mumbai against COVID-19 by the end of November this year. Chahal said once the target is achieved, then all the restrictions will be lifted.

On August 8, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility. The state government has also allowed malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with 50 percent capacity from August 15 onwards.

The government has eased restrictions in the financial capital after the daily cases were reported below 500 for over a week.