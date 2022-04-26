Cross
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets DCGI nod for children aged 6 to 12 years

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Covaxin, one of the main vaccines administered to adults in India, is currently being administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years.

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets DCGI nod for children aged 6 to 12 years
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between 6 and 12 years. The DCGI has also recommended EUA for Corbevax for children in the age group of 5 to 12 years and Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D for those above 12 years, sources told CNBC-TV18.
The subject expert committee (SEC) had suggested amendments to protocols for Covaxin.
Covaxin, one of the main vaccines administered to adults in India, is currently being administered to children in the age group of 15-18 years and all adults. The vaccine is administered in two doses, with a gap of 28 days between the first and second doses.
Covaxin was granted emergency use listing by the World Health Organisation on November 3, 2021. This vaccine is a whole virion inactivated vaccine against COVID-19, developed in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).
In January this year, the DCGI gave permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal COVID booster dose trials BBV154.
