COVID-19: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin approved in Hong Kong, Vietnam for emergency use

Hong Kong and Vietnam on Wednesday approved Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use.

The move comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that Covaxin and Covishield have been recognised by as many as 96 countries. "WHO has included 8 vaccines in EUL (emergency use listing) so far. We are happy two out of these are Indian vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield. 96 countries of the world have recognised both these vaccines," Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

On November 9, the UK government had said that Covaxin will be added to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travellers from November 22. The move follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin, which is the second most used formulation in India.

"More good news for Indian travellers to the UK. From November 22, travellers fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine recognised by WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield," Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said on Twitter on Monday.

The changes will come into effect at 4 am on November 22.