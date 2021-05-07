  • SENSEX
COVID-19: Australian cricketers head to Maldives after suspension of IPL 2021, what we know so far

Updated : May 07, 2021 02:03:01 IST

Australian cricketers participating in IPL 2021 left for the Maldives on May 6 after an abrupt suspension of the tournament
Australia, on April 27, had banned all passenger flights from India till May 15.
The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the restrictions on travel from India are lifted.
Published : May 07, 2021 02:03 PM IST

