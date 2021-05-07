COVID-19: Australian cricketers head to Maldives after suspension of IPL 2021, what we know so far Updated : May 07, 2021 02:03:01 IST Australian cricketers participating in IPL 2021 left for the Maldives on May 6 after an abrupt suspension of the tournament Australia, on April 27, had banned all passenger flights from India till May 15. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the restrictions on travel from India are lifted. Published : May 07, 2021 02:03 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply