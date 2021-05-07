COVID-19: Australian cricketers head to Maldives after suspension of IPL 2021, what we know so far

The Australian contingent participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), comprising cricketers, coaches, match officials and commentators, left for the Maldives on May 6 after the suspension of IPL 2021 due to the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

IPL 2021 was suspended till further notice by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Australians to stay in the Maldives for a week

The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the restrictions on travel from India are lifted.

Australia has announced to lift the travel ban on its citizens returning from COVID-ravaged India in a week.

Among the Australian cricketers in India, only Mike Hussey, the assistant coach with Chennai Super Kings, is in India as he tested positive for Covid-19. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will be sent to Australia after he recuperates.

Hussey is in isolation at a Delhi hotel.

In a joint statement, the Australian Cricketers’ Association and the BCCI said they are working closely for his safe return.

Australia, on April 27, had banned all passenger flights from India till May 15.

Blast in the Maldives

In an explosion triggered by fundamentalists in the capital city of Male on May 6, former President and Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and his bodyguard sustained injuries.

According to a Reuters report, the IED was fastened to a two-wheeler parked nearby the residence of Nasheed.

Hours after the attack, India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet, "Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated."

The explosion happened as Australian cricketers and officials arrived in the Maldives after leaving India. According to news agency AP, the Australian police will help authorities in the Maldives to investigate the explosion.

India's elites fly to the Maldives to escape the pandemic

As India struggles to contain spiraling COVID-19 cases, the country's elites — mostly businessmen and Bollywood stars — are increasingly flying to the Maldives in private jets to get away from the pandemic.

The island nation has always been a popular tourist destination among Indians. According to an official order by the Maldives government, travelers arriving from India can only stay at a resort or a safari boat and are not allowed to check into guesthouses on islands inhabited by locals.