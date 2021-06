Tamil Nadu recorded an overall sero prevalence of 23 percent in the second state-wide cross-sectional sero survey conducted by the Health Department in April, the results of which were published on Sunday.

It means that 23 percent of the samples tested have antibodies against SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is a dip in sero prevalence from the first survey held last year, when 31 percent of the participants had developed antibodies. Sero surveys are conducted to understand the spread of a virus in the general population.

The DPH&PM conducted the cross-sectional survey under the supervision of its Director T.S. Selvavinayagam in 756 clusters across the districts, excluding Chennai. It picked as many as 22,904 samples.

According to a press note released by the Health Department, the blood samples collected from 22,904 participants were tested for the presence of SARS CoV-2 antibodies at labs in Chennai, Salem, Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. Of the total 22,904 samples tested, 5,316 had antibodies. The highest sero positivity was observed in Thiruvallur district at 49 percent, while the lowest was in Nagapattinam district at nine percent.

In the first survey held in October-November 2020, 6,995 people out of 22,690 participants were found to have antibodies.

The DPH&PM pointed to the timing of the surveys, waning of antibodies, vaccination and emergence of the coronavirus variants to be the possible reasons for the decline.

“Waning of antibodies in the five-month gap between the first and second surveys (November 2020 to April 2021) could be one of the reasons for low sero prevalence,” the press note stated.

Also, no cases of SARS CoV-2 variant were reported in the first survey.

According to The News Minute, a third survey is planned in July-August 2021, considering the current decline of COVID-19 cases, along with intensified vaccination drive for all ages.

Experts have said herd immunity against a virus like the novel coronavirus is estimated to kick in at 60-70 per cent sero prevalence.

Tamil Nadu recorded 20,421 cases on June 6, as per government data.