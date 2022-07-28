Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma to launch COVID-19 antiviral pills in 10 days

Zenara Pharma, based in Telangana's capital Hyderabad, has been given the green signal by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture and sell COVID-19 antiviral pills.

The company said the launch is expected in the next seven to ten days.

The drugmaker will manufacture Nirmlatrelvir and Ritonavir combi pack — the combination of which is called Paxlovid. The tablet will then be sold under the brand name 'Paxzen'. The tablets and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) will be 100 percent made in India.

Paxlovid is an oral COVID-19 antiviral drug. It is recommended for mild and moderate COVID-19 patients at the highest risk of hospital admission.

Zenara Pharma is still working on the pricing. However, it is expected to be capped at around Rs 4,000 for the entire course. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical company is also in talks with multiple institutions and several hospitals in India. It might also tie up with other partners in the coming days.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had also recommended the tablets for COVID-19 treatment. "Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets) is strongly recommended for patients with non-severe COVID-19 who are at highest risk of developing severe disease and hospitalization, such as unvaccinated, older, or immunosuppressed patients," it had said in one of its releases.

Paxlovid was first approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2021. It has not been launched by Pfizer or sub-licensees in the Indian market yet. Moreover, the approval to Zenara Pharma is not via the sub-license agreement with Pfizer. The company undertook the biostudy on 48 patients independently in alignment with the CDSCO.