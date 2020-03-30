  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

COVID-19: Alan Merrill, songwriter of 'I love rock 'n' roll', dies at 69

Updated : March 30, 2020 04:43 PM IST

Alan Merrill was born in the Bronx in New York City and went on to become a member of the band The Arrows along with drummer Paul Varley and guitarist Jake Hooker.
COVID-19: Alan Merrill, songwriter of 'I love rock 'n' roll', dies at 69

You May Also Like

Exclusive: FY20 direct tax collections at -4.7% so far vs full year target of 13.1%

Exclusive: FY20 direct tax collections at -4.7% so far vs full year target of 13.1%

Mukesh Ambani donates hospital, Tata Group Rs 1,500 cr; find out how corporates are helping in coronavirus fight

Mukesh Ambani donates hospital, Tata Group Rs 1,500 cr; find out how corporates are helping in coronavirus fight

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1% near Rs 43,200 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1% near Rs 43,200 per 10 grams

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement