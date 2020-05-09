  • SENSEX
COVID-19: AIIMS experts guide doctors at Ahmedabad hospital

Updated : May 09, 2020 05:50 PM IST

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange for the visit from experts who could guide doctors involved in treating coronavirus patients.
The city's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 6.5 percent, which is almost double that of the country's death rate of 3.3 percent.
