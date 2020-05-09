Healthcare COVID-19: AIIMS experts guide doctors at Ahmedabad hospital Updated : May 09, 2020 05:50 PM IST Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to arrange for the visit from experts who could guide doctors involved in treating coronavirus patients. The city's COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 6.5 percent, which is almost double that of the country's death rate of 3.3 percent. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365