As the second wave of COVID-19 cases in India sees a sharp surge with daily cases hitting 2 lakh per day for the first time, the medical fraternity is dealing with increasing pressure by the day.

The exponentially rising demand for beds due to COVID has seen patients scrambling for beds while medical facilities are complaining of oxygen and Remdesivir shortage.

To understand the situation on the ground, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Viren Shetty, Executive Director and Group COO of Narayana Health.

Shetty said, “Just to put in context, even before COVID there never really was a time in India when we had enough beds to satisfy the demand. Now obviously, you are adding pressure to an already overburdened and undersupply system. So yes, it is difficult also considering the fact that most hospitals are dealing with a normal workload which is a huge number of patients with cancer, cardiac problems, kidney disease, dialysis - all those patients still have to be treated and those numbers have not gone down.”

“We have this double whammy where we have to take care of patients who are much sicker as well as you have this burden of patients who may or may not require hospitalisation but because they are sick and they wanted to be treated will get treated in large hospitals and that is leading to this overburdening what you are seeing,” he elaborated.

Talking about COVID patients Shetty said, “Now a lot more people are wanting to get admitted with high-grade fever and they are displaying the same symptoms as they did last year. I would say the one saving grace is that they are not coming into the hospital as sick as they did last time around, whereas last year patients came in and would expire within 24-48 hours of getting into the hospital.”

“We are not able to keep up with the demand obviously because it is way worse this time around but we are doing the best that we can and treating as many patients as is possible,” he added.