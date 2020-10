Around 8 percent of COVID-19 patients account for 60 percent of new infections, while 70 percent of those infected do not transmit the disease to anyone else, says a study by the Centre for Disease Dynamics and Policy (CDDEP) conducted in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

In what is possibly the world's largest contact tracing study to understand transmission patterns of Sars-CoV-2, CDDEP along with the government of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh studied 575,071 individuals exposed to 84,965 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The study highlights that children are active transmitters of the disease. Besides the risk of disease transmission is high for household contacts, but the risk is highest from close proximity travelling and sharing conveyance with infected persons.

India has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the 40 to 70 years age group, unlike wealthy countries like the US where the geriatric population has a higher death rate.

The study, led by Ramanan Laxminarayan, Director of CDDEP, has been published in the journal Science.

Here's a look at the finds of the study:

The study establishes that a few super-spreaders were responsible for 60 percent of new infections. Of the 88,616 index patients studied, 70.7 percent did not transmit the disease to anyone else.

10.7 percent risk of infection in close contacts, family, physical contact

4.7 percent risk of infection for those who were in proximity but not too close

Same-age contacts were associated with the greatest infection risk

Risk of transmission from one positive case to a close contact was higher in households, but the highest when sharing conveyance. Risk of transmission does not differ with respect to age of the index case.

In hospital settings: 1.2 percent

In community: 2.6 percent

In household: 9.6 percent

Sharing conveyance for more than 6 hours: 79.3 percent

While the role of super-spreaders has been accepted, there wasn't a quantitative assessment of their impact.

However, the CDDEP study does not detail symptoms of super-spreaders or the 71 percent patients who did not transmit the infection. Moreover, multiple transmission studies have indicated that symptomatics are active transmitters, but even asymptomatic people have a role.

Children are 'active transmitters'

The CDDEP study showed a high prevalence of infection among children who were contacts of cases around their own age. This enhanced infection risk among individuals exposed to similar-age cases was apparent among adults, the report said.

In the 5 to 17 years age group, for every 100 index patients, 15.4 of their contacts tested positive. This was the highest proportion among the age groups analysed making them active transmitters. The second most active transmitters were between the 18 and 39 years of age, both infecting 12.3 percent of contacts, followed by those in the 40 to 49 years age group.

"School closures and other pharma interventions have reduced contacts among children and that social interaction among children may be conducive to transmission," the report said.

Mortality rate

The study found men were 62 percent more likely to die of COVID-19 compared to women. Overall the case fatality ratio stood at 2.1 percent and a much younger population as compared to richer countries like the US -- age group 40 - 70 years -- is seeing the highest case fatality ratio. Case fatality ratio is number of deaths against the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Deaths are concentrated between 50 and 64 years of age, which is much higher than high income countries. Only 17.9 percent deaths in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were above 75 years of age versus 58.1 percent in the US. However, fatalities above 80 years is in line with other countries.

The median time to death in those studied by CDDEP group was also much lower as compared to rich countries. Median time to death was 6 days following admission for more than 50% of all COVID-19 deaths happened in 6 days of testing. Nearly 18% COVID19 positive cases were identified and diagnosed less than 24hrs before their death. This indicates a clear case of late diagnosis, followed by delays in access to healthcare and increased co-mordibities.

Rich countries show longer time to death like in US and the median time is 13 days.

Diabetes: 45 percent

Hypertension: 36.2 percent

Coronary artery disease: 12.3 percent

Renal disease: 8.2 percent

The CDDEP report did highlight the role of lockdown in substantial reduction in reproduction number (R0) and that case-fatality ratio fell over the course of the epidemic.