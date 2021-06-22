Home

    COVID-19: 3 states register cases of Delta plus variant, says report

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Maharashtra has reported 21 cases of the new Delta plus variant, Kerala - three, and Madhya Pradesh - five. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.

    Three states have reported cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious. Many renowned scientists believe that the newly identified 'Delta plus' variant may trigger a third wave of the pandemic in the country.
    The new variant has been formed due to a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, one of the drivers of the second wave. Though there is no indication yet of the severity of the disease due to the new variant, Delta plus is resistant to the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for COVID-19 recently authorised in India.
    Here are the states where cases of the 'Delta plus' variant were reported
    Maharashtra
    Twenty-one cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19 have been found in Maharashtra, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Nine cases, the highest, were reported in Ratnagiri, followed by seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, Tope said.
    Tope said complete information about the people detected with the 'Delta plus' variant is being sought, including their travel history, whether they were vaccinated or not, and if they were reinfected.
    Kerala
    At least three cases of SARS-CoV-2 Delta-plus variant have been found in samples collected from two districts -- Palakkad and Pathanamthitta, officials said. Pathanamthitta district collector Dr Narasimhugari TL Reddy said a four-year-old boy from Kadapra panchayat in the district was found infected with the new variant.
    The new variant was discovered in a genetic study of the boy's samples conducted at CSIR-IGIB (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi). The authorities have taken stringent measures in the affected areas of two districts to prevent its spread, officials said.
    Madhya Pradesh
    Five cases of the Delta plus variant have been reported in the state. There has been one fatality due to the new variant.
    "So far, five cases of the Delta Plus variant have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. Four out of five people who got the vaccine are healthy. One has died," said state Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    With inputs from PTI
