COVID-19 2nd booster shot: Scientists testing if it's needed

The Omicron variant of SARS CoV-2 is spreading like wild fire, fuelling the latest global surge of COVID-19 infections. Cases in India, the US, the UK, and other countries have seen a sudden spurt in the past few weeks, mostly on the back of the Delta and Omicron variants, and thanks to the social mixing that happens during the winter festive season.

It is for both these reasons that many nations have started policies of blanket booster programmes of vaccines, where one additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is provided to the entire population.

While the practice of giving booster shots to the entire population has been noted to provide much higher protection against COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has criticised the policy. The WHO’s criticism stems from the fact that while booster shots are being administered in many rich nations, several middle and low-income nations are still struggling to bring up their vaccination rates.

Now, an Israeli hospital has launched the first test into investigating whether a second booster dose, in effect a fourth vaccine shot, can be effective in stopping the Omicron variant. A group of 150 health workers will receive their fourth vaccine shots in Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv, in a closely-watched study whose results will most likely be submitted after two weeks.

The study "will zero in on efficacy of the vaccine in producing antibodies, and safety, in order to ascertain if a fourth vaccine is needed in general," the hospital spokesperson said. Many experts have weighed in on the necessity of a fourth dose against the Omicron variant.

Omicron’s many mutations allow it to cause breakthrough infections, even as vaccines are preventing more severe symptoms. At the same time, the Delta variant is able to infect many as the immune protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines starts to slowly dwindle after six months.

"The biggest question is, how significant is Omicron? It's clear to all that it is very contagious. But whether it causes very severe illness -- that's the most significant question," Gili Regev-Yochay, study lead, told Reuters.

Israel was one of the first countries to start vaccinations, and one of the fastest to receive comprehensive coverage of its population. The nation was also one of the very first to start the booster shot policy to prevent further surges of infection.