COVID-19: 27 deaths recorded across India, over 10,000 fresh cases added; active infections cross 53,000

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 15, 2023 12:39:02 PM IST (Updated)

India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra.

India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
As the country witnesses a new surge in COVID-19 cases, and the Health Ministry confirmed that the dominant variant behind the surge in COVID-19 cases is XBB1.16. However, there is no need to panic, as cases are expected to peak in the next 8-10 days, followed by a decline.
Although cases are increasing, hospitalisation is low, sources told PTI. COVID-19 in India is moving towards the endemic stage. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49.
Also read:
Time for India to update COVID-19 vaccine against latest variant: Former AIIMS director
The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).
The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Apr 15, 2023 12:35 PM IST
X