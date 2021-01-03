  • SENSEX
COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965

Updated : January 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent.
The death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country.
There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.
