Healthcare COVID-19: 18,177 new cases take India's tally to 1,03,23,965 Updated : January 03, 2021 11:19 AM IST The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 percent. The death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country. There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply