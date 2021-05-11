  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: 14-day institutional quarantine must for those visiting Delhi from these states, know details here

Updated : May 11, 2021 12:05:40 IST

People coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine.
Those who are fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR reports will be in home quarantined for 7 days.
COVID-19: 14-day institutional quarantine must for those visiting Delhi from these states, know details here
Published : May 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Bajaj Electricals; TP at Rs 1,479

Standout Brokerage Report: Morgan Stanley initiates coverage on Bajaj Electricals; TP at Rs 1,479

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Coronavirus news highlights: 1 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine dose lowers death risk by 80%, says report

Will achieve 70% of planned sales in Q1, says Stove Kraft CMD Rajendra Gandhi

Will achieve 70% of planned sales in Q1, says Stove Kraft CMD Rajendra Gandhi

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement