COVID-19: 14-day institutional quarantine must for those visiting Delhi from these states, know details here

As Delhi enters its fourth leg of lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has issued an order mandating 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the directive, people coming to Delhi from the aforementioned states by airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any other mode of transport will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine at the government facilities.

The order reads, "All persons arriving from the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in NCT of Delhi by airlines, trains, buses, cars, trucks or any other mode of transportation shall have to undergo mandatory government institutional quarantine or paid quarantine for 14 days at facilities established by the concerned district magistrate."

The decision has been taken in view of a virulent variant of COVID-19 found recently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, according to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Experts have observed that this new strain has a shorter incubation period but a high transmission rate.

However, the people who are fully vaccinated (both the doses) and come to Delhi from these two states will only be home quarantined for seven days. Similarly, those who carry a negative RT-PCR report (not before 72 hours of arrival) are also required to stay in home quarantine for seven days.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has extended its lockdown till May 17. All private offices are to remain closed and only court marriage or weddings at home with 20 guests are allowed during the period. Further, Delhi Metro services have also been suspended.

Banks, ATMs, petrol pumps, CNG stations, government offices, and shops selling essential items such as grocery, milk and dairy products, medical stores etc, have been allowed to remain open.