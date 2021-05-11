COVID-19: 14-day institutional quarantine must for those visiting Delhi from these states, know details here Updated : May 11, 2021 12:05:40 IST People coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have to undergo a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine. Those who are fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR reports will be in home quarantined for 7 days. Published : May 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply