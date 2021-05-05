COVID-19: 14 crew members of cargo ship from India test positive in South Africa Updated : May 05, 2021 07:56:22 IST The 14 were among the entire crew that was tested after the ship arrived in Durban on Sunday. They are now all in isolation as authorities start a track and trace initiative for all those who might have been in contact with them. Published : May 05, 2021 07:44 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply