COVID-19: 122 men from single CRPF battalion in Delhi test positive; more results awaited

Updated : May 02, 2020 12:37 PM IST

Twelve troopers had tested positive on Friday and a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector of this unit had succumbed to the disease early this week.
The men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national capital, that has been entirely sealed after the huge numbers of the COVID-19 infection started building up over the last few days.
