COVID-19: 1.08 crore people vaccinated in India so far

Updated : February 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST

The vaccination of the healthcare workers started on January 16 while the frontline workers started receiving the shot from February 2.
The number of first doses administered to healthcare workers is 63,52,713.
The highest single-day vaccination during the ongoing vaccination drive so far was achieved on February 18, when 6,58,674 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine.
