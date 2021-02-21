COVID-19: 1.08 crore people vaccinated in India so far Updated : February 21, 2021 08:51 AM IST The vaccination of the healthcare workers started on January 16 while the frontline workers started receiving the shot from February 2. The number of first doses administered to healthcare workers is 63,52,713. The highest single-day vaccination during the ongoing vaccination drive so far was achieved on February 18, when 6,58,674 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply