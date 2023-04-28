COVID-19 | India reports 7,533 fresh infections and 44 deaths

The active cases made up 0.12 percent of the total COVID-19 infections, as the recovery rate stood at 98.69 percent, according to the data.
India recorded 7,533 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4.49 crore. However, the active cases dropped to 53,852, the health ministry said on Friday.
A total of 44 new deaths were reported, taking the toll up to 5,31,468. These included 16 deaths in Kerala, the data, which was updated at 8am, stated.
A total of 4,43,47,024 recoveries have been recorded ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, while the case fatality rate at 1.18 percent.
The ministry's website stated that a total of 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.
