COVID-19 | India reports 7,533 fresh infections and 44 deaths

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 10:42:22 AM IST (Published)

The active cases made up 0.12 percent of the total COVID-19 infections, as the recovery rate stood at 98.69 percent, according to the data.

India recorded 7,533 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4.49 crore. However, the active cases dropped to 53,852, the health ministry said on Friday.

A total of 44 new deaths were reported, taking the toll up to 5,31,468. These included 16 deaths in Kerala, the data, which was updated at 8am, stated.
The active cases made up 0.12 percent of the total COVID-19 infections, as the recovery rate stood at 98.69 percent, according to the data.
A total of 4,43,47,024 recoveries have been recorded ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, while the case fatality rate at 1.18 percent.
The ministry's website stated that a total of 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, so far, under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive.
