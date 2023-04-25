COVID-19 | India records 6,660 fresh infections, active cases dip to 63,380

The Union health ministry pegged the daily COVID-19 positivity rate at 3.52 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 5.42 percent.

India reported 6,660 fresh COVID-19 infections, while its active caseload decreased to 63,380, from the previous day's 65,683 cases, the Union health ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The new infections have taken then COVID case tally to 4.49 crore. The active cases comprise 0.14 percent of the tally of 4.49 crore.

A total of 24 new deaths were recorded because of the contagion, taking the toll to 5,31,369. The new deaths included nine that were reconciled by Kerala, the data, which was updated at 8am, stated.

The daily positivity rate was pegged at 3.52 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was at 5.42 percent.

Meanwhile, the health ministry pegged the national COVID-19 recovery rate was pegged at 98.67 percent.

As many as 4,43, 11,078 COVID-19 infections have been cured, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18 percent.

The website stated that a total of 220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, so far.