Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin showed better reactogenicity and safety outcomes in the phase 2 trials as compared to the phase 1 trials, a study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet showed. Reactogenicity is a property of vaccine to be able to produce expected and common adverse reactions, including fever and sore arm at the injection site.

A week earlier, Bharat Biotech had announced the vaccine showed 81 percent efficacy in phase 3 clinical trials. However, the results were not published in a scientific journal then.

In phase 1 trials, the vaccine had induced a high neutralising antibody response that remained elevated in all the participants three months after the vaccination. However, in the phase 2 trial, the vaccine showed better results, with enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune response. The cell-mediated immune response is most effective in removing virus-infected cells.

The results were based on the study conducted on 380 healthy children and adults. They were administered 2-intramuscular doses of vaccine four weeks apart. The researchers observed higher neutralising antibody titres in the phase 2 study, as compared to the previous study.

The vaccine also produced durable antibody T-cell responses three months after the vaccination. The follow-up studies for six and twelve months are underway.

After administering the doses, researchers observed local and systemic adverse reactions in the vaccine groups, which turned out to be minimal. According to the Lancet report, the probability of experiencing a side effect through this vaccine was 10-12 percent lower – almost six times lower than other emergency use authorised vaccines.