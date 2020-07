Bharat Biotech on Friday said that it has initiated phase-1 clinical trials for the country’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin across the country on July 15.

This is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial on 375 volunteers across India, the company said.

Last month, Covaxin had received approval of drug regulator DCGI for phase I and II of human clinical trials. It had also said that the human clinical trials will start across India in July 2020.

Bharat Biotech is developing the vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

ICMR had earlier claimed that an indigenous Indian vaccine could be ready as early as August 15.

Last week, Dr TV Venkateswaran, senior scientist at Vigyan Prasar (New Delhi), had claimed that "none of these vaccines were likely to be ready for mass use before 2021.

Experts had opined that the timeline to develop a vaccine and complete three crucial phases of clinical trials in six weeks was "scientifically impossible" and "unrealistic".