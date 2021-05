Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has been recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trial on those aged between two and 18 years, official sources said.

The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites.

"After detailed deliberation, the subject committee recommended for the conduct of proposed phase II/III clinical trial of the whole virion inactivated coronavirus vaccine in the 2 to 18 years age group subject to the condition that the firm should submit the interim safety data of phase II clinical trial along with DSMB recommendations to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase III part of the study," a source told PTI.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive. The Hyderabad-based company has revised the price for the new vaccine order. A single dose of Covaxin will cost Rs 400 to state governments and Rs 1200 per dose to private hospitals.

It will continue to price the vaccine at Rs 150 per dose for the Centre.