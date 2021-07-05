Covaxin Phase-3 trial data silent on ethical breaches, allegations by Bhopal volunteers

Bharat Biotech, the developer of Covaxin, has published the results of the vaccine’s Phase 3 trial. The pre-print paper, released on July 3, claimed that India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine had an overall efficacy of 77.8 percent against symptomatic cases. The trial involved around 25,800 volunteers, spread across 25 sites in the country.

However, the company has not yet explained what happened to the results of the trials conducted at the People’s Hospital in Bhopal.

The People’s Hospital was one of over two dozen test sites that partnered with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for clinical trials of Covaxin. Participants at this hospital have alleged false promises and no medical care after their jabs.

Some of the participants claimed they had been promised cash rewards. Others said they were not informed that they were part of a trial. They also alleged that they weren’t provided treatment when they fell sick.

This severe lapse of ethical guidelines was not only in contravention of the New Drugs and Clinical Trial (NDCT) Rules 2019 but also can compromise the data collected from the site. Several cases of Grade 3 and Grade 4 adverse events were allegedly not recorded as there was no post-vaccination follow-up for dozens of participants.

The Quint had first reported on this in February, a few months after a trial participant had died following inoculation at the same site. Bharat Biotech had claimed that the death was not due to the vaccine or the placebo.

In response, Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, had said, "All due procedures laid down by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) for obtaining informed consent, audio-visual recording, reporting AEFIs (adverse events following immunisation) etc have been followed stringently. There has been no violation in conduct of the trial as per the new clinical trial rules of DCGI."

Now, with the Phase 3 trial data upload in a pre-print state, it is still unknown what impact, if any, the allegations of the conduct of the trials at People’s Hospital, Bhopal had on the entire results.