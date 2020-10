Bharat Biotech has received expert committee approval to conduct phase 3 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. The drug regulator's expert committee recommended granting approval after assessing data submitted following phase 1 and 2 trials, along with animal challenge study, suggesting "minor amendments" in the protocol.

In its meeting on October 20 to approve third phase of trials, SEC said, "After detailed deliberation and based on the available evidences, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct Phase III clinical trial subject to the condition that the Primary efficacy endpoint for symptomatic cases should be amended."

SEC has suggested amending the criteria on how a suspect case be clinically evaluated and classified as a symptomatic case. Bharat Biotech now needs to submit a completed protocol to the drug regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

The phase 3 trials are pivotal studies that will assess the efficacy of Covaxin in a large participant population while also studying the safety profile. Bharat Biotech intends to cover 28,500 subjects aged 18 years and above in phase 3 trials that would be conducted in 19 sites across 10 states in India.

Covaxin is a two-dose vaccine to be administered at a gap of 14 days.

The subject expert committee had earlier rejected the proposal on October 5 seeking full phase 1 and 2 trial data and doses fixed based on safety and efficacy data.

Bharat Biotech had reduced the size of phase 2 trials to expedite the process. Instead of testing the vaccine candidate on 750 healthy volunteers, as per the earlier approved protocol, the company dosed just 380 volunteers. The number of sites conducting the trials were also reduced accordingly. Experts said it is possible that a good immune response seen in phase 1, even if measured as a secondary goal, could be the reason a larger phase 2 trial was thought to be not required. Experts said the company might have combined immunogenicity (immune response generated in the body as an effect of the vaccine) data of phase 1 and abbreviated phase 2 to move rapidly to phase 3.