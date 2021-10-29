Covaxin delays: Dr Renu Swarup hopeful of WHO EUL for vaccine soon

The outgoing Secretary at the Department of Biotechnology, Dr Renu Swarup, said the new vaccine manufacturing facilities being set up will be used not just to produce Covaxin, but to manufacture viral vaccines in future for other diseases too. "It is an infrastructure capacity building exercise for the ecosystem,” said Dr Renu Swarup.

The coronavirus hasn't gone off anywhere; it is going to mutate and new strains will emerge, that is the word coming in from the outgoing Secretary at the Department of Biotechnology, Dr Renu Swarup. She also weighed in on the emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and said she was hopeful that clearance will be given to the home-grown vaccine soon.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, she said, “First of all, it is very important to understand that the government has been a partner with the entire vaccine development initiative so far. It's not all about what really is the quantum of the financial investment that has been made but as a partner in addition to the financial investment, we have been with all vaccine manufacturers right through the development process, right through the regulatory process of clearances, facilitating their access to the ecosystem. This whole augmentation of Covaxin is an important part of that.”

"So, under that project of augmenting the Covaxin production, we have a number of groups that have come together (at) Bharat Biotech’s facility in Bengaluru. We have the Gujarat consortium which is led by Hester, the Indian Immunologicals in Hyderabad, we have BIBCOL and Haffkine. So, they are all into action," said Dr Swarup.

Bharat Biotech’s Bengaluru facility has started operations and in the next couple of weeks, it will see capacity augmentation. Indian Immunologicals has started delivering the drug substance and drug products. Hester is next to go by the end of this year, and it should deliver. Haffkine and BIBCOL have started their work, she said, adding that since these are greenfield projects, they will come online maybe by early next year, or end of the first quarter. They will also add to production volumes. This is a PPP partnership, said Dr Swarup.

She further said the technology transfer for Covaxin is a complex process, which has already started. The targets for all the others are up, and so they are looking at augmenting Covaxin production. The greenfield project has been one of the biggest challenges because it needs the BSL3. A lot of work has already gone into it, and now there is progress, but technology transfer itself is complex, Dr Swarup explained.

“So, while targets may have moved from December to the first quarter of next year, the complexity that goes into this whole manufacturing process should also be appreciated. And also considering the fact that the new facilities are going to be relevant not just for Covaxin and not just for the COVID vaccine, this is the good infrastructure that we are creating within the country for viral vaccines, which will be required maybe for other disease targets. It is an infrastructure capacity building exercise for the ecosystem,” said Dr Swarup.

On WHO EUL delay for Covaxin

She said WHO has its own norms, and they are examining it as per their own requirements.

"All I can say is that from the Government of India, from Bharat Biotech, there is an effort to make available whatever is required by them on time. But how WHO will do it and how long they are going to take is something which (will depend on) their procedures. It is important also because it will go through their entire regulatory ecosystem, their regulatory mechanism to be able to (receive) the clearance," Dr Swarup said.

"We are hopeful that they will be able to do it soon because Bharat Biotech has submitted all the documents that they need, and if they need any additional data, they will come back. That is something that is being responded to on a real-time basis," Dr Swarup specified.

