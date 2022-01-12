Covaxin booster can neutralize Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said its booster dose of Covaxin has generated robust neutralizing antibody responses against both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.

"More than 90% of all individuals boosted with Covaxin showed neutralizing antibodies," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the trials had indicated that its vaccine Covaxin is safe for booster dosage against COVID-19. The company also said that no paracetamol or painkiller is recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,

Bharat Biotech noted that Covaxin is formulated uniquely such that the same dosage can be administered to adults and children alike.