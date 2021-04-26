  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Covaxin and Covishield: Know open market price, efficacy and other details

Updated : April 26, 2021 03:40:51 IST

Next phase of vaccination for all above the age of 18 will begin from May 1
Bharat biotech has set its rates at Rs 600 for state govts and Rs 1200 for private hospitals for Covaxin
SII has priced it's vaccine at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals.
Covaxin and Covishield: Know open market price, efficacy and other details
Published : April 26, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Steel makers supply 1.43 lakh MT medical oxygen since Sep 20: Official data

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Market valuation of nine of top-10 firms tanks Rs 1.33 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement