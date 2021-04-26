Covaxin and Covishield: Know open market price, efficacy and other details Updated : April 26, 2021 03:40:51 IST Next phase of vaccination for all above the age of 18 will begin from May 1 Bharat biotech has set its rates at Rs 600 for state govts and Rs 1200 for private hospitals for Covaxin SII has priced it's vaccine at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals. Published : April 26, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply