Covaxin and Covishield: Know open market price, efficacy and other details

As India is poised to start its next phase of COVID-19 vaccination program from May 1, many citizens are confused between the two vaccines currently available in India, Covishield and Covaxin.

The online registration process through CoWIN and Aarogya Setu apps for vaccination will start on April 28. The state governments and private hospitals will procure the vaccines from the open market for the first time. So far the Central government was distributing the vaccines to the states. Many states have announced to administer the vaccine doses for free.

There is a growing debate now on which vaccine is better as the open market prices for both the vaccines have been declared. Here are all the details about the price, efficacy and effectiveness of Covishield and Covaxin.

Effectiveness

As per data released through Phase III clinical trials of both vaccines, the efficacy rate of Covishield is 70 percent. The efficacy rate can be over 90 percent if the vaccine is administered in half a dose and then a full dose a month later, but data is still lacking for this method of administration.

Covaxin has reported an efficacy rate of 78 percent, and has a 100 percent efficacy rate against 'severe COVID-19 cases'.

Price

As part of the next phase of the vaccination program, the manufacturers have been allowed to set their own prices for the open market.

SII has priced its vaccine at Rs 400 for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals.

Bharat Biotech, on the other hand, has set its rates at Rs 600 for state governments and Rs 1200 for private hospitals for Covaxin.

People might have to pay less for their vaccine depending on where they live as many states are either subsidising vaccines or giving it for free to their residents.

Manufacturer

Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturers. The vaccine has been developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca.

It is also sold in other countries under the name of Vaxzeria by other manufacturers.

Covaxin was developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research in association with Bharat Biotech. This is India’s indigenous vaccine produced and marketed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Vaccine types

Covishield is a viral vector-based vaccine. It uses a chimpanzee adenovirus, ChAdOx1, to deliver the spike proteins of COVID-19, into human cells.

As the adenovirus has been modified and is from another species, it is not capable of infecting human cells, it allows the spike proteins to develop a human immune response by activating T-cells against the COVID-19 virus. This allows your body to effectively mount an immune response when exposed to the "live" virus cells.

On the other hand, Covaxin uses a completely different yet traditional system. It is an inactivated viral vaccine. It uses a Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell-derived technology. Covaxin contains "dead" COVID-19 viruses that are not capable of infecting anyone but can elicit an immune response in the body. This elevated immune response can then protect the body when it contacts any "live" COVID-19 viruses.

Doses

Both the vaccines are two dose vaccines. The second dose of Covaxin is administered after four to six weeks while four to eight weeks gap is needed between two doses in the case of Covishield.

Storage

Both Covishield and Covaxin can be stored at a reasonable temperature of 2-8°C. This makes the vaccine very easy to be transported across the country, something which might be harder to do with vaccines requiring much colder temperatures due to local and rural infrastructure in the country.