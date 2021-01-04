Healthcare We have tremendous experience in vaccines, don’t deserve backlash: Bharat Biotech MD on Covaxin approval Updated : January 04, 2021 07:34 PM IST He also said that with the approval of COVAXIN, the nation has achieved a great milestone in proving its scientific capabilities. He said that Bharat Biotech has the only BSL-3 production facility in the world, which even the US doesn't have. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply