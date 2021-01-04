We have tremendous experience in vaccines, don’t deserve backlash: Bharat Biotech MD on Covaxin approval

A day after India’s drug regulator gave its final approval to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted use in an emergency situation, company MD Krishna Ella on Monday said that their goal is to provide access to populations that need it the most,

Ella refuted the reports of his association with any political party and urged everyone to be responsible before politicising the issue.

"It is a vaccine. It is not a backup. People should be responsible before making such statements,"

In response to criticism against approval granted to Covaxin, Ella said Bharat Biotech doesn’t deserve this backlash.

“We are not a company without experience in vaccines. We have tremendous experience in vaccines. We are touching 123 countries. We are the only company that has got such extensive experience & extensive publication in review journals, " Ella said.

"We are not just conducting clinical trials in India. We have done clinical trials more than 12 countries including the UK. We are doing clinical trials in Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh & other countries. We are not just an Indian company, we are truly a global company," he added.

He said that Bharat Biotech has the only BSL-3 production facility in the world, which even the US doesn't have.

"We are here to help any of the public health emergency in any part of the world," he said.

"I don't know why Indian companies are always targeted by everyone in the world. It is a global practice to issue an emergency medical license. Even the US says that if you have good immunisation data, emergency authorisation can be done," he added.

Ella said that Bharat Biotech has produced 20 million doses so far and it aims to achieve 700 doses capacity in its four facilities – three in Bengaluru and one in Hyderabad, adding that the company is manufacturing many problems including related to logistics

"We will roll out the vaccine as early as possible. Batches have been sent to Kasauli govt testing lab already," he said.

On pricing, Ella said that the cost of vaccine may be a little higher in the beginning, but as the scale of production increases, the price will be controlled by the market

On Sunday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The DCGI granted approval on the basis of recommendations by a COVID-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).