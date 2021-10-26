Covaxin a Eureka moment; India needs to be more than just pharmacy of the world

There has not been a single invention from India in the last 60 years that became a household name globally, nor any idea that led to an "earth-shaking" invention to "delight global citizens", IT czar NR Narayana Murthy said ruefully more than six years ago.

A lot of water has flowed down the bridge in the meantime and venture capital and angel investments have lubricated many a startup in India. But that hasn't resulted in a true Eureka moment on the scientific front. Our successful startups some of them unicorns, to be sure, have largely been riding the app wave the world is witnessing. That is however not to belittle their role but just to emphasise the fact that the research-led manufacturing drought continues unabated.

A lot of factors have been attributed to this dismal state of affairs including brain drain but the purpose of this article is not to analyze them. Our ecosystem mistakes tax breaks for leg-up to R&D, thus missing the woods for trees. Section 35 of the income tax Act has been in the statute for more than four decades now. It seeks to encourage research and development by giving sumptuous tax breaks. While tax breaks have been availed with gusto by Indian businesses big and small, sadly they have nothing to show in return. Indeed it is an enduring joke that every manufacturing company in India has an R&D center whether or not it has a manufacturing center!

India’s gross expenditure on R&D is 0.65 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), significantly lower than the 1.5-3 percent of GDP spent by the top 10 economies. It remains low despite the Centre's higher contribution to GERD (gross domestic expenditure on R&D). This was conceded by Economic Survey 2021. Indeed Jugaad cannot pass as an invention.

Covaxin , India's indigenous Corona vaccine was conceived jointly by ICMR and Bharat Biotech at the height of the Covid first wave. That it has contributed less than 10 percent of the 1 billion jabs with the Serum Institute's Covishield hogging 90 percent is a sad commentary on our inability to seize what perhaps was our Eureka moment. Once again this is not to belittle the contribution made by Covishield to shielding the nation from the scourge but to bemoan the fact that we have not seized the opportunity to ramp up the indigenous Covaxin production to cater not only more to the Indians but also for export. BTW, Krishna Ella the founder of Bharat Biotech is also responsible for India filing a global patent for Chicken guinea. The venture capitalists and angels of the world must extend a helping hand to catapult our promising drug companies into the super league.

It is edifying to be called the pharmacy of the world. In fact, Adar Poonawalla , the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, pointedly says that this honour places on us the responsibility to supply vaccines to Africa where only 3 percent of the population has got the first covid jab. India became the pharmacy of the world thanks to the process patent regime that was roundly criticised by the registered patent holders till it was forced to revert to the product patent regime from January 1, 2005, under the relentless pressure of the WTO and the American and the European pharmaceutical giants. Process patent gave a leg up to reverse engineering -- produce a patented medicine through a different process. It cocked a snook at the patent holders and undermined their inventions. The reversion to the product patent regime in 2005 was a chastening experience for India and it was hoped our drug manufacturers would focus more on original research.