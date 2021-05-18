Country loses 269 doctors to COVID-19 second wave, highest 78 fatalities from Bihar: IMA

As many as 269 doctors have lost their lives to the COVID-19 so far during the on-going second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

As per a state-wise breakup released by the apex professional body of doctors in the country, the highest number of doctors died due to COVID-19 in Bihar. A total of 78 doctors have lost lives to COVID-19 in Bihar during the second wave of the pandemic followed by Uttar Pradesh with 37 deaths.

The National Capital Delhi, where the public health infrastructure has been overwhelmed by the inflow of COVID patients, stood third with 28 doctors succumbing to the coronavirus disease. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported 22 and 19 deaths of doctors respectively, according to IMA.

Among other states, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and West Bengal have death figures in double digits.

Meanwhile, Goa and the Union territory of Puducherry reported one death each, while Haryana, Kerala, Gujarat and Uttarakhand each reported two casualties of doctors.

Earlier in February, IMA President Dr J A Jayalal had written to Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey that 744 doctors had lost their lives to the coronavirus during the first wave till February 3.

In stark contrast to the IMA figures, at the time, Minister of State for Health Choubey had announced that 162 doctors, 107 nurses, and 44 ASHA workers had lost their lives to the Coronavirus in the country during the first wave. The IMA had expressed shock over the underreporting.

In April 2021, IMA had revealed that a total of 756 doctors had died in a year, but the Union government had disbursed compensation to the kin of only 168 deceased doctors.

Meanwhile, India added less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on May 17. The daily tally stood at 2,63,533 in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise since April 20.