Country loses 269 doctors to COVID-19 second wave, highest 78 fatalities from Bihar: IMA Updated : May 18, 2021 14:36:13 IST A total of 78 doctors have lost lives to COVID-19 in Bihar during the second wave of the pandemic. 744 doctors had lost their lives to the coronavirus during the first wave till February 3 Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal have death figures in double digits Published : May 18, 2021 02:36 PM IST