  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Country loses 269 doctors to COVID-19 second wave, highest 78 fatalities from Bihar: IMA

Updated : May 18, 2021 14:36:13 IST

A total of 78 doctors have lost lives to COVID-19 in Bihar during the second wave of the pandemic.
744 doctors had lost their lives to the coronavirus during the first wave till February 3
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal have death figures in double digits
Country loses 269 doctors to COVID-19 second wave, highest 78 fatalities from Bihar: IMA
Published : May 18, 2021 02:36 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement