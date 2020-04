There have been a flurry of studies worldwide attempting to track the progress of the coronavirus and the factors that may mitigate its spread or fuel it. One such study has been conducted by the department of biomedical sciences of the New York Institute of Technology.

This study suggests that countries which have been implementing a universal BCG vaccination programme for many years have seen a much lower mortality rate. The hypothesis is that because citizens were vaccinated as children, their bodies have a better resistance to COVID-19 when they are adults.

To discuss the findings of the study, Shereen Bhan spoke to Gonzalo Otazu Assistant Professor at New York Institute of Technology.

Otazu said, "BCG vaccination has been known to produce widespread immune responses and I was aware of that. For example, BCG is used in the treatment for bladder cancers, so it has this broad immune responses. I was wondering how come a country where I gave this study, Japan, had not been hit as hard compared to other countries, although it had some of the first cases. I knew that Japan had some universal BCG vaccination policy and then I saw that Italy which has been very badly hit by this disease had never implemented a universal policy."

"So that was the initial fact that started and so group of students and I collected databases of number of COVID deaths and cases and compared it to the BCG vaccination policy countries and once that suggested a strong correlation, we decided to start a study."