Countries to avoid travelling to amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Several countries are witnessing a surge of COVID cases again raising alarms of another possible wave of the viral disease.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in China, other countries are ramping up testing and surveillance. Several countries are likely to impose travel restrictions in the coming days to prevent another wave of the viral disease.

Here is the list of countries to avoid travelling to as they are witnessing a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

China

China is battling another widespread wave of infections. The new wave has worried the rest of the world, and countries are gearing up to impose strict travel restrictions and reintroduce aggressive testing norms.

Japan

Japan is currently registering more than 2 lakh new cases every day, as per a Times of India report. Recently, the country crossed the 2-lakh mark for single-day since August 25, the health authorities of the country said.

United States

The United States is also registering a sudden surge in COVID as over 15 lakh cases were reported in the country in the past 28 days, as per reports. The total number of cases registered in the country since 2020 passed the 100 million mark on December 21, as per the data from Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea

South Korea reported more than 68,000 cases in a single day on December 23, which included 95 cases from overseas. As per reports, the case count is up by about 1200 cases from a week ago. The daily cases have been steadily rising over the past several weeks amid a winter wave.

Brazil

In recent weeks, Brazil is registering a high number of COVID cases as well. As per reports, it is not yet possible to determine if the new cases were associated with the new Omicron sub-variants.

Germany

Germany has also been registering more than 40,000 cases daily in the past few days, as per reports.

France

France has also reported more than 10 lakh cases in the past 28 days, and the cases are shooting up with every passing day. Thus, it is best to avoid travelling to this country too as of now.