Counterfeit medicine racket worth Rs 2 crore busted in Kolkata

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Kolkata, on Thursday (August 3) seized counterfeit medicines worth approximately Rs 2 crore from an unlicensed warehouse located at 82, Moulana Shaukat Ali Street, Kolkata.

The crackdown came after CDSCO received a complaint from Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd. via email on January 11, 2023, reporting the selling and storage of suspected spurious (counterfeit) products at Bagri Market, Kolkata.

A team of officers from CDSCO East Zone, along with assistance from officers of the Directorate of Drugs Control, West Bengal, conducted a successful raid at Bagri Market.

During the operation, they seized spurious/counterfeit drugs of leading manufacturers worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs. Additionally, one person was apprehended in connection with the case by the Drug Inspector, in compliance with the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The initial raid not only led to the seizure of counterfeit medicines but also provided vital leads for further investigation. The arrested individual disclosed critical information, leading to a major breakthrough in the case.

Subsequently, a clandestine unlicensed warehouse at Moulana Shaukat Ali Street, Kolkata-73, was identified. The officers from CDSCO East Zone, along with assistance from the Directorate of Drugs Control, West Bengal, conducted the raid on July 8, 2023.

During this operation, the authorities successfully seized counterfeit medicines worth about Rs 2 crore. The counterfeit drugs bore the names of prominent manufacturers, including Sun Pharmaceutical, Alkem, Cipla, Glenmark, GSK, Abbott, Novartis, Dr. Reddy's, Aristo, among others, and included reputed brands like Augmentin, Pan-D, Pantocid DSR, Urimax-D, and Clavam.

The suspect has been remanded in judicial custody for 10 days by the Bankshall Court, Kolkata.