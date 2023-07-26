Cough syrup row | India suspends license of QP Pharmachem after WHO flags contamination

India has tightened its testing rules after cough syrups made in the country were linked to at least 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan in 2022. India has made it mandatory for companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting products.

India has taken action against drugmaker QP Pharmachem by suspending its manufacturing license following a warning from the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding contamination in its cough syrups found in the Mashall Islands and Micronesia in April. The WHO raised concerns about the presence of harmful diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the cough syrup samples, substances that can be toxic and even fatal to humans if ingested.

Deputy Health Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Parliament that drug samples obtained from QP Pharmachem's manufacturing premises were deemed "not of standard quality." Consequently, the manufacturing licenses of QP Pharmachem Ltd, along with two other companies, Maiden Pharmaceuticals and Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd, have been suspended, and their exports have been halted.

This move comes as India has strengthened its testing regulations after cough syrups manufactured in the country were linked to 89 child deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan during 2022. To ensure product safety, India has now made it mandatory for companies to obtain a certificate of analysis from a government laboratory before exporting their products.

Status of drug manufacturing companies

Pawar told Rajya Sabha that out of the 88,844 drug samples tested between April 2021 and March 2022, less than 2,500 samples were not of standard quality, while 379 samples have been found to be spurious.

In his written reply, Pawar said 592 prosecutions were launched for manufacturing, sale and distribution of spurious or adulterated drugs between during the same period, as per the information received from drug controllers of various states and union territories.

Sources in the Health Ministry told CNBC-TV18 that the government has stopped production of drugs at 31 firms and cancelled or suspended the product licenses of another 50 firms on finding non-adherence to quality control norms over the last few months. The sources added that showcause notice has been issued to 73 firms, and warning letters 21 other firms.

Recent incidents of drug contamination

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation or the CDSCO has initiated a probe into eye drops linked to vision damage in Sri Lanka. There were allegations that a eyedrop Prednisolone manufactured by Gujarat-based Indiana Opthalmics and supplied by Mumbai-based Alvita Pharma caused severe damage to the eyesight of patients in Sri Lanka.

As many as 35 patients were impacted after eyedrops were administered to them following cataract surgeries. The batches were withdrawn and samples were being sent to the Central Drug Lab for investigation. There were reports that the drug has been tested by the manufacturer in an accredited lab in India. Also, Indiana Opthalmics is believed to be one the larger manufacturers of eye drugs in India and is officially registered with the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka. It has been supplying the same products for the last seven years.

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu-based private pharma company Global Pharma was mired in the allegations that the eyedrops and ointments used for dry eyes manufactured by them for the US market were contaminated. There were over 50 reports of adverse events in the US including vision loss and a death.

In 2022, Maiden Pharma's cough syrups was being allegedly linked to the death of over 65 children in Gambia; Marion Biotech's cough syrup linked to the alleged death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

The government has refuted allegations on Maiden Pharma.

With inputs from Reuters