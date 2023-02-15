According to officials, during the 'Chintan Shivir', experts and officials will assess the predictability, transparency, and accountability in drug quality regulation, as well as ensure compliance with Indian pharmacopoeia standards.

Following the deaths of over 70 children linked to "substandard" cough syrups, the Government of India has decided to organise a two-day meeting with pharmacy experts and regulatory officials. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals will host this two-day ’Chintan Shivir’ in Hyderabad from February 26.

The event aims to brainstorm and find ways to establish trust in Indian drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices in both domestic and export markets, especially after the recent incident. Additionally, it will focus on enhancing regulations to ensure that these products meet higher quality standards in the future.

According to a News18 report, industry officials claim that the event will be headed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and will be the first meeting of its scale.

Among other attendees will be representatives from NITI Aayog, the Ministry of AYUSH, the National Health Authority and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, News18 said.

The news of the Chintan Shivir on ’Drugs: Quality Regulations and Enforcement’ comes amid concerns over the quality of certain Indian drugs, such as instances of Global Pharma Healthcare recalling entire lots of eye drops linked to vision loss in the US and Indian-made cough syrups being linked to children's deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan.

" Discussions will focus on the present enforcement mechanism in place to address spurious, adulterated and substandard drugs, and the necessity for greater coordination between the states and the Centre in this regard and the issues and challenges in enforcement,” an official said.

According to officials, during the 'Chintan Shivir', experts and officials will assess the predictability, transparency, and accountability in drug quality regulation, as well as ensure compliance with Indian pharmacopoeia standards.

Additionally, they will work on developing a strong network for pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance programs.

ALSO READ | CDSCO issues show cause notices to over 20 online pharmacies for violation of drug regulations

Furthermore, the 'Chintan Shivir' will also focus on introducing digital tools for the uniform and effective regulation of drugs. Participants will discuss the creation of a unified IT platform for all regulatory activities, including the development of an online National Drug Licensing Portal (NDLS).

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is the regulatory authority responsible for the approval of new drugs, conducting clinical trials, ensuring the quality of imported drugs, and providing expert advice to State Drug Control Organizations.

The CDSCO operates under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and its role is to promote uniformity in the enforcement of the act.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 and the corresponding rules assign various responsibilities to both central and state regulators for the regulation of drugs and cosmetics. The aim of the act is to ensure patient safety, rights, and well-being by promoting the uniform implementation of its provisions and regulations.

With agency inputs.