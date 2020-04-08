Coronavirus: PILs say unprotected medical staff afraid to work; warn of system collapse

Concerns over a lack of protective gear for healthcare staff has reached the Supreme Court, with various Public Interest Litigations highlighting the risk of infection to doctors, nurses, and paramedic staff treating COVID-19 patients. The apex court acknowledged the concerns and observed that the healthcare staff were warriors, and deserved to be protected.

In Wednesday's video-conference hearing, the Supreme Court clubbed various PILs that had sought its directions to the government to provide protective gear for medical professionals. The PILs had argued that there was a critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hazmat suits, masks, gloves and other gear.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that doctors were afraid to report to work due to shortage of safety gear. He warned that if doctors refused to report for work, it could lead to a systemic collapse.

Rohatgi also raised concerns about COVID-19 patients fleeing from hospitals, causing a potential health hazard.

Other petitioners argued that the government only seemed to be taking “piecemeal” measures, whereas the situation required a comprehensive, uniform, national policy.

The apex court noted the concerns of the petitions and suggested a district-level mechanism, with a nodal officer for receiving suggestions from the public to address the concerns.

The solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, said that the government was not contesting the concerns raised by the petitioners. He assured the court that the government was doing its best and was in the process of arranging PPE and other such gear.

Supporting the SC view that medical professionals were warriors, the SG said that the government was not afraid to go the extra mile. He pointed out that the government was looking to protect not just doctors but also their families. Therefore, he argued, that the government had taken steps to ensure the healthcare professionals were being housed in hotels, among other steps.

He assured the court that a helpline was already in place and was operational for receiving complaints, feedback and suggestions. He said the government was seized of the issues raised via the helplines, and was looking into them.

The SG also rebutted charges that salaries of medical staff were being deducted. He submitted that the government will write to all government hospitals and state governments to ensure that no salaries are deducted.