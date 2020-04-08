  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: PILs say unprotected medical staff afraid to work; warn of system collapse

Updated : April 08, 2020 02:45 PM IST

The PILs had argued that there was a critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as hazmat suits, masks, gloves and other gear.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for one of the petitioners, argued that doctors were afraid to report to work due to shortage of safety gear. He warned that if doctors refused to report for work, it could lead to a systemic collapse.
The solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, said that the government was not contesting the concerns raised by the petitioners.
