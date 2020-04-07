  • SENSEX
Coronavirus: Why Tamil Nadu’s relatively low number of positive cases point to insufficient testing

Updated : April 07, 2020 10:52 PM IST

In a span of 24 hours, Tamil Nadu had tested an underwhelming number of 289 samples. In stark contrast to the total of 5,305 cases in the state (690 positive cases), Maharashtra has done 17,563 tests (1,018 positive cases).
Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar has said that rapid-test kits were being imported from China to conduct random tests and possibly detect more COVID-19 cases.
