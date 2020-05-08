Healthcare Coronavirus: Why are Maha, Delhi and Gujarat needing more ventilators? Updated : May 08, 2020 07:20 PM IST In Maharashtra, a total of 92 people are on ventilators, while in Delhi at least 13 people were on ventilators till May 7 With a surge of 3,390 new cases, the total tally of Novel Coronavirus cases in India stood at 56,342 on Friday. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365