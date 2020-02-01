Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi

TOP NEWS »

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus: WHO says prepare for local outbreaks; China slams US control

Updated : February 01, 2020 06:58 PM IST

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that despite the emergency declaration, there is “no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade.
Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening and are required to undertake 14 days of self-screening. Those returning from Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.
Coronavirus: WHO says prepare for local outbreaks; China slams US control

You May Also Like

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points today

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points today

These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 1

These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement