Healthcare Coronavirus: Vexed by how to contain virus, countries take tough steps Updated : February 27, 2020 09:47 PM IST Coronavirus: With the illness pushing its way into a sixth continent and the number of sick and dead rising, the crisis gave way to political and diplomatic rows Coronavirus: Schools throughout Japan were being closed for weeks to try to stop new transmissions. Coronavirus: As growing parts of Europe and the Middle East saw infections and a first case was found in South America, air routes were halted and border control toughened.