  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Coronavirus: Vexed by how to contain virus, countries take tough steps

Updated : February 27, 2020 09:47 PM IST

Coronavirus: With the illness pushing its way into a sixth continent and the number of sick and dead rising, the crisis gave way to political and diplomatic rows
Coronavirus: Schools throughout Japan were being closed for weeks to try to stop new transmissions.
Coronavirus: As growing parts of Europe and the Middle East saw infections and a first case was found in South America, air routes were halted and border control toughened.
Coronavirus: Vexed by how to contain virus, countries take tough steps

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement