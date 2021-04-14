  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 31 minutes ago
auto refresh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting at 5 pm; Akhilesh Yadav tests positive

CNBCTV18.com | Updated: April 14, 2021 12:37 PM IST

event highlights

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra will enter into a 'lockdown' style restrictions starting 8 pm on Wednesday till April 30, to break the chain of the coronavirus which has gripped the state as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday. However, Mumbai suburban trains and city buses will continue to run, but commutes will be permitted for those in the designated 'essential services', he said.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement