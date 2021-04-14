Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting at 5 pm; Akhilesh Yadav tests positive

COVID-19 India update: Key highlights

-Total cases increase by nearly 2 lakh, active by more than 1 lakh

-Increase in total cases are now more than total deaths so far

-Deaths rise by more than 1,000 for the first time in the last six months

-Recovery rate now below 89 percent while the positivity rate rises to 10 percent

-Single-day testing remains above 14 lakh for the second straight day

-26.46 lakh vaccination doses given in last 24 hours, lowest in nine days

-Total cases rise by 1.84 lakh, active 1.01 lakh, recoveries 82,339 and deaths 1,027

-Total cases at 1.39 crore, active 13.66 lakh, recoveries 1.23 crore and deaths 1.72 lakh

OTHER KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM TODAY's DATA

- 1.84 lakh new cases, 1027 new deaths, 1 lakh rise in active cases, 82.34k new recoveries

- New cases at an all-time high in India

- Rise in active cases highest yet

- Deaths above 1k for the first time in 178 days. New deaths second highest in the world, after Brazil

- All Indian states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Maharashtra reports 60k new cases, Uttar Pradesh 17.96k, Chhattisgarh 15.1k, Delhi 13.5k

- Maharashtra reports 281 new deaths, Chhattisgarh 156, Uttar Pradesh 85

- Recovery rate in 12 states/UTs below 90 percent. Lowest in Chhattisgarh (75.8 percent)

- 14.12 lakh new tests. 13.06 percent positivity rate.

- Tests above 14 lakh for the second consecutive day. Above 1 million for the 9th consecutive day

- Test positivity: Chhattisgarh 28.11, Maharashtra 23.77 percent, Goa 22.44 percent, Madhya Pradesh 19.34 percent

- 2.6 million new vaccine doses. 11.12 crore total vaccinations. 1.39 crore have received both doses. 9.73 crore have received only the first dose.