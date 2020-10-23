Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine ready, coming within weeks, says Trump at final presidential debate; India tally nears 78 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine ready and coming within weeks, says Trump at final presidential debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a COVID-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be announced "within weeks" to combat the deadly disease that has killed over 223,000 Americans, as he debated with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final time before the presidential election. The debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3, started with opening remarks by both the candidates, when the mike of the other was muted. The coronavirus dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off with President Trump terming the contagion a worldwide problem. This has been a worldwide problem, but I've been congratulated by many countries on what we've been able to do, he said at the debate held in Nashville, Tennessee. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready. It's going to be announced within weeks and it's going to be delivered, the President said, adding that companies like Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer are doing very well on that front.