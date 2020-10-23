  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine ready, coming within weeks, says Trump at final presidential debate; India tally nears 78 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 23, 2020 09:21 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Friday neared the 78 lakh mark with over 55,000 fresh cases, as per a PTI tally on Thursday at 9.25 pm. The death count rose by 679, as per the news agency, to an overall total at 1,17,226. The recoveries stood at 69,42,447. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 77,06,946 and the death toll at 1,16,616. The ministry said that 68,74,518 people have so far recovered from the infection.

