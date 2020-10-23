Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine ready, coming within weeks, says Trump at final presidential debate; India tally nears 78 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally on Friday neared the 78 lakh mark with over 55,000 fresh cases, as per a PTI tally on Thursday at 9.25 pm. The death count rose by 679, as per the news agency, to an overall total at 1,17,226. The recoveries stood at 69,42,447. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 77,06,946 and the death toll at 1,16,616. The ministry said that 68,74,518 people have so far recovered from the infection.
Oct 23, 2020
09:32
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally at 77,61,312 with over 54,000 cases in a day
COVID-19 India Updates:
Overall India testing crosses 10 crore
Total single-day testing remains above 14 lakh for 2nd consecutive day
Active cases below 7 lakh, slip to the lowest level since august 21
Active cases fall for 20th consecutive day; decline by 20,303 in 24 hrs
Active cases fall by more 2.5 lakh in last 20 days
Total cases rise by 54,366, recoveries by 73,979 & deaths by 690
Recovery rate above 89.5 percent; it’s at 89.53 vs yesterday’s 89.20 percent
Mortality rate remains at 1.51 percent for the last three days
Oct 23, 2020
09:26
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19 before debate
Ahead of his debate with President Donald Trump on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he tested negative for COVID-19. Biden made the comments to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday before flying to Nashville, Tennessee, where he was scheduled to participate in the second debate with the Republican president, the final scheduled meeting of the two candidates before the Nov. 3 election. Biden said he underwent the coronavirus testing on Thursday. Last week during a town hall-style interview on MSNBC, Trump did not specify when he was asked when he had been tested before the Sept. 29 debate. The White House announced two days later Trump had tested positive. Trump spent three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before returning to the White House. The White House was asked Thursday morning whether Trump had been tested, as Biden was, in preparation for the debate. It had not released an update.
Oct 23, 2020
09:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: FDA approves first COVID-19 drug; the antiviral remdesivir
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization. The drug, which California-based Gilead Sciences Inc. is calling Veklury, cut the time to recovery by five days from 15 days to 10 on average in a large study led by the US National Institutes of Health. It had been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring, and now has become the first drug to win full US approval for treating COVID-19. Gilead says Veklury is approved for people at least 12 years old and weighing at least 40 kilograms who need hospitalization for their coronavirus infection. It works by inhibiting a substance the virus uses to make copies of itself.
Oct 23, 2020
09:14
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 vaccine ready and coming within weeks, says Trump at final presidential debate with Biden
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a COVID-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be announced "within weeks" to combat the deadly disease that has killed over 223,000 Americans, as he debated with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final time before the presidential election. The debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3, started with opening remarks by both the candidates, when the mike of the other was muted. The coronavirus dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off with President Trump terming the contagion a worldwide problem. This has been a worldwide problem, but I've been congratulated by many countries on what we've been able to do, he said at the debate held in Nashville, Tennessee. "We have a vaccine that's coming, it's ready. It's going to be announced within weeks and it's going to be delivered, the President said, adding that companies like Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer are doing very well on that front.
Oct 23, 2020
09:05
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 78 lakh mark with over 55,000 fresh cases
