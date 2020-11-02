Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 82 lakh mark; active cases fall to 5.62 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent.The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Jharkhand reports 326 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality
Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,087 on Monday as 326 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. One more patient from Simdega district succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 885, he said. Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 95, followed by Bokaro (47) and Dhanbad (42), the official said. The state now has 5,229 active coronavirus cases, while 95,973 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said. Jharkhand has tested 20,384 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.
Share:
Nov 2, 2020
10:04
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Over 5k new COVID-19 cases recorded for 5th consecutive day in Delhi; positivity rate nearly 13%
The national capital recorded 5,664 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the infection tally to over 3.92 lakh, even as the positivity rate jumped to nearly 13 per cent, authorities said. According to the Delhi government's latest health bulletin, the death toll has risen to 6,562 with 51 more fatalities. This is the fifth day on the trot that the city has reported over 5,000 new cases amid festivities and rising pollution in the city. A total of 5,062 new cases were reported on Saturday, 5,891 on Friday -- the highest so far -- 5,739 on Thursday and 5,673 on Wednesday. The number of deaths reported on Sunday was the highest in the last five days. The city reported 41 deaths on Saturday, 47 on Friday, 27 on Thursday, 40 on Wednesday, 44 on Tuesday and 54 on Monday. Of the 3,92,370 cases reported in Delhi so far, 3,51,635 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, the bulletin said. As many as 44,623 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Saturday, of which 14,347 were RTPCR tests and 30,276 rapid antigen tests.
Share:
Nov 2, 2020
09:56
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US, France report more cases than India; Global cases per million population is over 6,000 now
Here are the main highlights from global COVID-19 data today:
- New cases below 50k in India for the 8th consecutive day. 45.2k new cases
- New deaths below 1k mark in India for 15 days now
- Fall in active cases in India for 30 consecutive days
- USA (71k) and France (46.3k) report more new cases than India
- Global cases per million population is over 6k now. India's cases per million population is now below the world average (5944 cases/million)
- Tests in India cross 11 crore mark with almost 80k tests/million population
Share:
Nov 2, 2020
09:50
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 82 lakh mark; active cases fall to 5.62 lakh
Here are the salient points from today’s COVID-19 India data:
-Single-day testing sees a sharp drop of 2.35 lakh in last 24 hours
-Total testing in last 24 hours at 8.56 lakh vs previous day’s 10.91 lakh
-Total India cases rises above 82 lakh with an increase of 45,231 cases in 24 hours
-Active cases fall for 30 days in a row; slip to 5.62 lakh
-Active cases fall by 3.83 lakh in last 30 days to fall to lowest level since July 31
-Active cases fall by 8,550 in 24 hours; last week average is 13,115 vs previous average of 16,905
-Recovery rate rises to 91.68 percent from yesterday’s 91.54 percent
-Mortality rate remains at 1.49 percent; positivity rate slips to 6.83 percent
-Overall testing in the country cross 11 crore mark
-Total cases rise by 45,231; additions of less than 50,000 for 8th straight day
-Deaths rise by less than 500 for 2nd straight day; it’s up 496
-Recoveries increase by 53,285; lowest single-day rise in more than 2 months
-Total cases at 82.29 84 lakh, active 5.62 lakh, recoveries 75.45 lakh and deaths 1.22 lakh