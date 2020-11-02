Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 82 lakh mark; active cases fall to 5.62 lakh

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: US, France report more cases than India; Global cases per million population is over 6,000 now

Here are the main highlights from global COVID-19 data today:

- New cases below 50k in India for the 8th consecutive day. 45.2k new cases

- New deaths below 1k mark in India for 15 days now

- Fall in active cases in India for 30 consecutive days

- USA (71k) and France (46.3k) report more new cases than India

- Global cases per million population is over 6k now. India's cases per million population is now below the world average (5944 cases/million)

- Tests in India cross 11 crore mark with almost 80k tests/million population