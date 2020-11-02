  • SENSEX
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally crosses 82 lakh mark; active cases fall to 5.62 lakh

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: November 02, 2020 10:06 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 82 lakh-mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 75.44 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 82,29,313 with 45,231 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,22,607 with 496 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. A total of 75,44,798 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.68 percent, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.49 percent.The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below six lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 5,61,908 active coronavirus cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.83 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.

