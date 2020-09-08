Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 1,788 COVID-19 cases; 31 die, 1,541 discharged

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,57,410 on late Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the BMC said. The death toll increased to 7,897 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC. The civic body said with 1,541 more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,019.
Sep 8, 2020
09:02
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases for September 7
China reported 10 new COVID19 cases for Sept. 7, down from 12 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
Share:
Sep 8, 2020
08:50
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra govt slashes RT-PCR test charges
With the testing kit production cost falling after Maharashtra eased lockdown norms, the state government on Monday further reduced the rates for RT-PCR COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories. According to the governments decision, the charges for picking test samples from collection sites have been reduced to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,900 (which was fixed last month). Collecting samples from kiosks, COVID-19 care collection centres, hospitals, clinics, quarantine centres of laboratories will now cost Rs 1,600 as against Rs 2,200 earlier. The fees for collecting patient samples from his/her residence, their transport, testing and reporting of samples has been slashed to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,500, the government said. The government said the revised charges are inclusive of all taxes.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the financial capital of the county rose to 1,57,410 on Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The death toll increased to 7,897 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC. The civic body said with 1,541 more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,019. According to the BMC, at present, the city's rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients stood at 79 percent. The BMC said the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 24,144 from 20,554 in August-end. The civic body claimed it has conducted 8.34 lakh COVID-19 tests so far. According to the BMC, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has come down to 67 days, while the growth rate has increased to 1.03 percent. At present, the city has 6,825 sealed buildings and 573 containment zones, where one or more COVID-19 cases had been found.