Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai reports 1,788 COVID-19 cases; 31 die, 1,541 discharged

CNBC-TV18 | Published: September 08, 2020 09:11 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,57,410 on late Monday with 1,788 more people testing positive for the infection, the BMC said. The death toll increased to 7,897 with 31 more patients succumbing to the infection, the BMC. The civic body said with 1,541 more patients discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases increased to 1,25,019.

