Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India now 2nd worst COVID-19 hit nation in the world; surpasses Brazil

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: September 07, 2020 12:20 PM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 percent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 percent.There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

