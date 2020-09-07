Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India now 2nd worst COVID-19 hit nation in the world; surpasses Brazil

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra crosses 9 lakh total cases with 23.3k new cases

- With a high of 90.8k new cases, India overtakes Brazil to the 2nd spot in total COVID-19 cases in the world

- More than 1k daily new deaths reports for the 6th consecutive day. Total deaths 71.6k

- Maharashtra crosses 9 lakh total cases with 23.3k new cases

- Uttar Pradesh recoveries cross 2 lakh with a recovery rate of 75.4%

- Cases per million population in India now over 3k (3040). The world average is 3,501

- The COVID-19 mortality rate in the US dips below 3% (2.99%)

- Delhi crosses 20k active cases for the first time since July 11