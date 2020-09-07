Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India now 2nd worst COVID-19 hit nation in the world; surpasses Brazil

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 42 lakh with a record 90,802 people being infected in a day, while 32,50,429 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 77.30 percent on Monday, according to the Union health ministry data.The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 42,04,613, while the death toll climbed to 71,642 with 1,016 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.70 percent.There are 8,82,542 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 20.99 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.
Sep 7, 2020
12:20
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Hyderabad Metro operations resume in graded manner
Hyderabad Metro Rail services resumed operations on the MiyapurLB Nagar route on Monday after a gap of over five months following the COVID19 guidelines. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited authorities said metro train services between Corridor 1(Miyapur to LB Nagar) has started while metro operations will be resumed in graded manner on other routes.
Sep 7, 2020
12:04
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Metro Rail services resume in Kochi
The Kochi Metro on Monday resumed services after being suspended for over five months due to the COVID19 lockdown. The services between Thykoodam and Aluva were resumed at 7 am, adhering to COVID19 protocol, a Kochi Metro spokesman said.
Sep 7, 2020
11:39
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Undertrial prisoner dies of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Banda
An undertrial prisoner died in the district jail here due to COVID-19, jail authorities said on Monday. Gulbandan, 57, was found positive for the disease on September 1 and he died during treatment on Sunday, Jail Superintendent RK Singh said. The Banda District Jail at present has 956 prisoners against its capacity of 656. Singh said two barracks of the jail have been converted into isolation wards where COVID-19 infected prisoners are being isolated. According to Chief Medical Officer Dr N D Sharma, 95 prisoners and jail officials in the district jail are currently infected with the virus.
Sep 7, 2020
11:23
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: Telangana adds 1,802 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths push toll to 895
Telangana reported 1,802 new COVID19 cases, taking the tally to 1,42,771 while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 895, the state government said. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 245, followed by Rangareddy (158), Karimnagar (136) and Siddipet (106) districts, a bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 6.
Sep 7, 2020
11:06
Coronavirus News LIVE updates: 86 new cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 5,000
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally rose to 5,000 on Monday as 86 more people, including 11 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. West Siang district reported the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by 15 each in Papumpare and the Capital Complex region and 12 in Longding, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.
Sep 7, 2020
10:48
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Metro Rail services resume in Bengaluru after over five months
Metro Rail services in the city resumed on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. As part of Unlock 4.0, Metro Rail services started on the Purple Line from Byappanahalli station at 8 am towards Mysuru Road and vice versa. "The six-coach train from Byappanahalli had 12 passengers whereas 15 to 16 passengers boarded the train at the Nayandahalli station on Mysuru Road," a BMRCL official told PTI. The official said people appear to be very cautious. He was, however, optimistic that things would gradually improve in the coming days. Services on the Metro Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra will start from Wednesday. These trains will operate only for six hours only during peak hours from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm till September 10. From September 11 onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines from 7 am to 9 pm.
Sep 7, 2020
10:34
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra crosses 9 lakh total cases with 23.3k new cases
- With a high of 90.8k new cases, India overtakes Brazil to the 2nd spot in total COVID-19 cases in the world
- More than 1k daily new deaths reports for the 6th consecutive day. Total deaths 71.6k
- Maharashtra crosses 9 lakh total cases with 23.3k new cases
- Uttar Pradesh recoveries cross 2 lakh with a recovery rate of 75.4%
- Cases per million population in India now over 3k (3040). The world average is 3,501
- The COVID-19 mortality rate in the US dips below 3% (2.99%)
- Delhi crosses 20k active cases for the first time since July 11
Sep 7, 2020
10:17
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 infection tally crosses 42 lakh with a record single-day spike of 90,802 cases
Sep 7, 2020
10:01
Restart of metro: CM says there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed happiness over the restart of Metro train services in the city, saying there should be no negligence in following precautions against COVID-19. The Delhi Metro resumed services on Monday morning after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The first line to be opened was the Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli and HUDA city centre in Gurgaon. "I am happy Metro(services) starts today. Metro has made good arrangements. We also do not have to show negligence in following the precautions," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Sep 7, 2020
09:46
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India surpasses Brazil to become the 2nd worst COVID-19 hit nation in the world; cases cross 42 lakh
Sep 7, 2020
09:41
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 42 lakh mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases; 1,016 deaths reported in the last 24 hours
-India overtakes Brazil to become the 2nd most-affected country by COVID-19
-Total cases above 42 lakh, records the biggest single-day rise of 90,802
-Total cases see an increase of more than 90,000 for 2nd consecutive day
-Active cases see the biggest single-day jump of 20,222
-Recoveries increase by 69,564 & deaths by 1,016
-Deaths see rise of more than 1,000 for 6th consecutive day
-Total cases at 42.04 lakh, active at 8.82 lakh, recoveries at 32.50 lakh & deaths at 71,642
-Total tests done in a single day at 7.20 lakh vs previous day’s level of 10.92 lakh
-Recovery rate remains at 77.3 percent & death rate slips to 1.70 percent from 1.72 percent
Sep 7, 2020
09:28
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally stands at 1,91,499
Delhi recorded 3,256 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike in 72 days, taking the tally to over 1.91 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,567. This is the first time since June 26 that the cases have crossed the 3,000-mark. Also, it is the fifth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day. Nearly 36,046 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours - 9,217 RT PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 26,829 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,567, it said.
Sep 7, 2020
09:21
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Mumbai sees record spike of 1,910 cases; tally at over 1.55 lakh
Among cities in Maharashtra, Mumbai saw the record spike of 1,910 new cases, taking its tally to 1,55,622. With 37 deaths, the toll in the city reached 7,869, the department said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, added5,407 new cases to its tally at 3,61,799. With 85 casualties, the cumulative toll mounted to 13,309 in the MMR, it said. The number of cases rose by 2,638 in the day in Pune city while neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 944 new patients. Kolhapur city reported 519 cases while Sangli city added 530 patients, it said. The number of new cases in Aurangabad and Nagpur rose by 377 and 1,518, respectively. Nashik city recorded 1,146 new cases.
Sep 7, 2020
09:12
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases cross 9 lakh with record 23,350 additions
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23,350 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count to 9,07,212, the health department said. The death toll in the state reached 26,604 with 328 people succumbing to the infection, including 243 fatalities in the last 48 hours. A total of 7,826 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 6,44,400, the department said. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 71.03 percent while the case fatality rate is 2.93 percent, it said. The state now has 2,35,857 active cases while 46,47,742 samples have been tested so far.
Sep 7, 2020
09:04
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Delhi Metro resumes after 169-day COVID-19 hiatus
The Delhi Metro resumed services with the curtailed operation of the Yellow Line on Monday after being closed for over five months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to the HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner, following which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it would be done in three stages from September 7-12. Under stage one, Yellow Line or Line 2 and Rapid Metro were made operational with restricted service hours, a DMRC official said. Trains will operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 am in the morning and 4-8 pm in the evening in the first stage, officials said. Metro services in the National Capital Region were closed since March 22 due to the pandemic. The DMRC has appealed to people to use rapid transport only if urgently needed.
Sep 7, 2020
08:55
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 tally nears 42-lakh mark with 2nd day of over 90,000 cases
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic in India and the ongoing Unlock 4.0. For starters, India's COVID-19 tally on Monday neared the 42-lakh mark with the second day of more than 90,000 cases in a day. As per a PTI tally, the total caseload on Sunday evening stood at 41,93,237, with as many as 92,406 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recoveries stands at 32,37,534, with a single-day rise at 59,424. The number of fatalities rose by 990 to an overall tally of 71,586. In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 41,13,811 and the death toll at 70,626. The ministry said that 31,80,865 people have so far recovered from the infection.